Hit-And-Run Work Zone Crash in Wicomico County Leads to Pursuit and Arrest of Marion Station, MD Man

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash and vehicle pursuit that occurred yesterday morning in Wicomico County. The incident occurred in the area of Airport Road adjacent to Salisbury Regional Airport. According to investigators, the driver of a Jeep, identified as 27-year-old Jamal Scarborough, of Marion Station, Maryland, accelerated his vehicle, ran over the orange casings placed on the road by the utility crew and ran over one of the utility workers, who was on the ground working. The worker, a 64-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital before being flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of his injuries. The off-duty trooper, along with troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and an additional off-duty trooper, pursued Scarborough briefly through Airport Road, Maryland Route 12 and Nutters Cross Road before arresting him on a field near Johnson Road in Salisbury. Scarborough faces multiple charges and is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Additional Information from Maryland State Police:

Shortly before 10:25 a.m., an off-duty trooper from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack was driving his marked Department vehicle south on Airport Road adjacent to Salisbury Regional Airport, when he stopped at a work zone where a flagging operation was in effect. Workers were allowing northbound traffic to proceed.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a blue Jeep, who was in front of the trooper’s vehicle, swerved into the northbound lane in an attempt to bypass the work zone. The driver of the Jeep swerved back into the southbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic before driving off the road and into a roadside ditch.

Investigators said the driver of the Jeep, identified as Jamal Scarborough, 27, of Marion Station, Maryland, accelerated his vehicle, ran over the orange casings placed on the road by the utility crew and ran over one of the utility workers, who was on the ground working. The worker, a 64-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital before being flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of his injuries.

The off-duty trooper, along with troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and an additional off-duty trooper, pursued Scarborough briefly through Airport Road, Maryland Route 12 and Nutters Cross Road before apprehending the suspect on a field near Johnson Road in Salisbury, Maryland.

Scarborough was arrested at the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. After consulting with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, Scarborough was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, causing a life-threatening injury while operating a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner, causing serious injury to a vulnerable individual, attempting to elude police and related offenses. Scarborough is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.