Hit & Run Crash in State Fair Parking Lot Leads to Arrest on Weapons & other Offenses

A Virginia Beach man was arrested Saturday night after an incident at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. Delaware State Police were called for a hit and run crash in the Cow Parking Lot. Police learned that the two drivers involved were arguing, one showed a gun and then drove off in a black Honda. Police found the Honda and identified the driver as 37 year old Joseph Kellogg of Virginia Beach.

Kellogg was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash

Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene

Careless Driving

Kellogg was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,201 secured bond.