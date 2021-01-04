Hogan Blasts Continuing Challenge Of Presidential Election Results

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is criticizing some members of Congress who plan to oppose certification of the presidential election results for, as he put it, making a “mockery of our system and who we are as Americans.”

Hogan said in a statement Sunday that President Trump and his team have had every opportunity to provide evidence to support their claims that he won the election, but have failed, and that all 50 states have now certified the results. He added that “far too many politicians in Washington seem to have forgotten the basic principle that they are beholden to the people, not the other way around.”

Hogan’s full statement follows:

“Throughout my lifetime, American democracy has been a beacon of light across the world. Freedom-loving people have marveled at America because the people—not the politicians—elect the president, and the politicians respect the result. The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans.“

“President Trump and his team have had every opportunity to provide evidence supporting their claims, and they have failed to do so. Their allegations have been flatly rejected by Trump-appointed judges and a Trump-appointed Justice Department alike. All 50 states have now certified the presidential election. Governors, judges, and Secretaries of State have all done their job, regardless of the political consequences.“

“Whether or not you like the result, the process worked as it always has. What’s not working is that far too many politicians in Washington seem to have forgotten the basic principle that they are beholden to the people, not the other way around.”