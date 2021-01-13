Hogan Pushes Reform In Redistricting Process

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Wednesday proposed formation of Maryland’s first independent citizens redistricting commission, which would replace what he called the partisan, backdoor manner in which power brokers have drawn legislative and congressional districts.

The panel, formed by executive order, would consist of nine people – three Democrats, three independents, three Republicans and six citizens who would be selected through an application process. Interested applicants may visit gvernor.maryland.gov/redistricting

“This commission is the first of its kind in the long history of our state,” Hogan said. “Unlike the partisan, backdoor manner in which our state’s political power brokers have conducted the state’s redistricting process, we want to make sure that this time the people of Maryland are actually the ones drawing these lines—not the politicians or the party bosses.”

The panel will be co-chaired by retired U.S. District Court Judge Alexander Williams Jr., Howard Community college President Dr. Kathleen Hetherington, and Cato Institute Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies senior fellow Walter Olson.