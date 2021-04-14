Hogan Signs 66 Bills, Calls Session A Success

66 bills have become law in Maryland, just hours after the conclusion of the 2021 General Assembly session.

Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday signed bills that address the need for more Internet access and expand tele-health services. He also praised lawmakers for working to pass tax cuts and to approve a massive COVID-19 relief package.

To see and read all of the bills that were signed Tuesday, please CLICK HERE

“I want to thank our presiding officers and legislators on both sides of the aisle for their hard work over the past 90 days,” Hogan said. “This has truly been the most successful and bipartisan session since I became governor. Together, we are sending a clear message to Marylanders that we can work in a bipartisan fashion and deliver real results.”