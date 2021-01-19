Hogan Visits Md. National Guard Troops In DC

Maryland National Guard soldiers deployed to the US Capitol for security at Wednesday’s tomorrow’s presidential inauguration received a visit from Governor Larry Hogan.

Hogan was briefed on security operations Monday by Maryland Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, who commands the National Guard troops during this operation. Hogan has extended the Maryland National Guard’s mission in Washington, which began during the January 6th Capitol riot, through the end of the month.

“The State of Maryland will do everything we can to protect the transition of power, and we continue to work closely with allied law enforcement and federal partners to support the inauguration,” Hogan said. “I am looking forward to attending the ceremonies on Wednesday to represent the people of Maryland.”