Holiday Drivers Benefiting from Lower Gas Prices

AAA Mid-Atlantic expects nearly 325,000 Delawareans to travel 50 miles or more for the holidays – an increase of 3.3% from last year. The holiday season is December 23rd to January 2nd. However with both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, travel time will be extended with people taking long weekends.

Nearly 90% of those traveling will go by car, and drivers are currently seeing the cheapest gas prices of the year. AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say that driving less because of shorter days combined with lower oil costs has been pushing gas prices lower – and it’s possible that many states could see the price at the pump drop below $3 a gallon by early next year.

The average price for regular unleaded in Delaware is $3.02 (Tuesday), while the national average is at $3.12. Click here for Delaware gas prices Click here for Maryland gas prices. The average price at the pump in Maryland is $3.13, but nearly 10 cents lower in many places on the Shore.