HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
November 10, 2022/
- Through December 31 – PACK THE POD on the Circle in Georgetown – bring donations of canned or non-perishable foods thru the end of December to help feed Sussex County’s hungry.
- November 17 through December 31, 2022 – Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights – Hours – Wednesday thru Sunday – 5:30-9:30pm/ Outdoor walking tour and Santa will be in residence nightly through December 23.
- November 19 through December 31, 2022 – Winter WonderFEST – A 1-mile drive-thru light spectacular at Hudson Fields, Milton (https://wonderfestde.org)
- Friday, Nov 18 – Salisbury – Tree Lighting – Downtown Plaza – 5-8pm
- Saturday, Nov 19 – Christmas Market at Millsboro Town Hall Center – 9a-2p
- Sunday, Nov 20 – Christmas Market at Millsboro Town Hall Center – 9a-2p
- Friday, Nov 25 – Berlin Tree Lighting & Ice Ice Berlin – 6pm
- Friday, Nov 25 – Rehoboth Beach Tree Lighting and Caroling – 6:30pm
- Saturday, Nov 26 – Milford City Hall Tree Lighting and Caroling – 5pm
- Saturday, Nov 26 – Chincoteague Holiday Tree Lighting at Downtown Waterfront Park – 5pm
- Saturday, Nov 26 – Dewey Beach Tree Lighting at Fifers – 5:30pm
- Saturday, Nov 26 – Ellendale Tree Lighting and Caroling – 6pm
- Saturday, Nov 26 – Ocean Pines A Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6:30pm
- Monday, Nov 28 – Pocomoke Christmas Parade – 7pm
- Thursday, Dec 1 – Lewes – Merchants’ Hospitality Night – 5-8pm
- Thursday, Dec 1 – Georgetown Christmas Parade – 7pm
- Thursday, Dec 1 – Berlin Christmas Parade – 7pm
- Friday, Dec 2 – Winter Wonder Holiday Celebration – Lewes – event tickets http://www.cbhinc.org/ or call 302-645-9184
- Friday, Dec 2 – Lewes Lights opens – 5:30pm (https://leweslights.org)
- Friday, Dec 2 – Selbyville Lions Club Christmas Parade – 7pm
- Friday, Dec 2 – Laurel Christmas Parade – 7pm
- Friday, Dec 2 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 7pm – http://esbt.org/tickets
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Lewes Holiday Village & Market at Historical Society Campus – 10-4pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Ocean City – Annual Christmas Parade – 11am
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Princess Anne Christmas Parade
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Chincoteague Homes for the Holidays Tour – 11 to 4pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Millville Yuletide Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting at Evans Park – 1-5:30pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Chincoteague Christmas Parade – 6pm (rain-Fri, 12/9)
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Crisfield Christmas Boat Parade – Somers Cove Marina 6-11pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 7pm – http://esbt.org/tickets
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Delmar Christmas Parade – 2pm (rain 12/17 2p)
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Lewes – Christmas House Tour – 10am-4pm – Tickets available – https://www.historiclewes.org/
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Millsboro Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting – 5pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – **Lewes Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting – 5pm (rain date 12/13)(new line up areas)
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Bethany Beach – Santa Party – 1-3pm & Trolley & Tractor rides till 4pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Bethany Beach – Tree Lighting & Caroling – 5pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Dewey Beach Tree Lighting at the Baywalk – 6:30pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Chincoteague Christmas Parade – 6pm
- Saturday, Dec 3 – Seaford Christmas Parade – 7pm (rain 12/4)
- Sunday, Dec 4 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 7pm – http://esbt.org/tickets
- Sunday, Dec 4 – 75th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade – 1pm (Main Street – Poplar Hill Ave to Mill Street)
- Monday, Dec 5 – Snow Hill Christmas Parade – 7pm
- Monday, Dec 5 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm
- Monday, Dec 5 – Rehoboth Beach Christmas Parade – 6pm
- Monday, Dec 5 – 39th Caroling on the Circle – Georgetown – 6:30pm – bring a donation of canned or non-perishable food – free cookies & hot chocolate at the Georgetown Fire Company after the Caroling
- Wednesday, Dec 7 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm
- Wednesday, Dec 7 – **Milton Christmas Parade – 6pm
- Friday, Dec 9 – 1st Annual Greenwood Christmas Parade – 7pm
- Saturday, Dec 10 – Milton Holly Festival – 9-3pm
- Saturday, Dec 10 – Breakfast with Santa – 9 – 11am at Dewey Beach Lions Clubhouse, 115 McKinley Street, Rehoboth Beach
- Saturday, Dec 10 – Milton Holiday House Tour – 2:30-6:30pm
- Saturday, Dec 10 – Bridgeville Christmas Parade – 6pm (rain 12/11-5pm)
- Saturday, Dec 10 – Sussex Dance Academy’s “The Nutcracker” at Cape Henlopen HS – 2pm & 6pm – tickets on sale 11/10 online only
- Sunday, Dec 11 – Sussex Dance Academy’s “The Nutcracker” at Cape Henlopen HS – 2pm – tickets on sale 11/10 online only
- Monday, Dec 12 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm
- Tuesday, Dec 13 – Dagsboro Christmas Parade – 7pm (rain 12/14)
- Wednesday, Dec 14 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm
- Friday, Dec 16 – Live Nativity at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, Ocean View – every half hour – 6-8pm
- Saturday, Dec 17 – Wicomico East Side Chamber of Commerce – Christmas Parade in Willards – 6pm (rain 12/18)
- Tuesday, Dec 20 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm
- Wednesday, Dec 21 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm
** Parades to look for the Talk of Delmarva van!
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY
- Saturday, Dec 31 – Chincoteague – Pony Island Horseshoe Drop & Costume Promenade at Downtown Waterfront Park – midnight
- Saturday, Dec 31 – Rehoboth – Race into the New Year 5K & Kids Dash 12-2p register: https://www.seashorestriders.com/race-schedule/19th-race-new-year-5k-kids-dash
- Saturday, Dec 31 – Princess Anne Midnight Muskrat Dive – 10-1am
- Saturday, Dec 31 – Dewey “Ball” Drop – 11:30pm
- Saturday, Dec 31 – Lewes – Anchor Drop – Lightship Overfalls – 11:30pm
- Sunday, Jan 1 – Bethany Beach Annual Hair of the Dog 5K/1 Mile Walk – 10am / registration – https://raceroster.com/events/2023/60786/12th-hair-of-the-dog-5k-1-mile
- Sunday, Jan 1 – Fenwick Freeze – Bayard Street – 10:30am register – https://fenwickisland.delaware.gov/files/2021/10/2022-Fenwick-Freeze-Registration-Form.pdf
- Sunday, Jan 1 – Bethany Beach – Leo Brady New Year’s Day Plunge – 12pm / to register – https://business.bethany-fenwick.org/events/register/24189
- Sunday, Jan 1 – Dewey Dunk on the Beach at Dagsworthy Ave, oceanside – 12pm
- Sunday, Jan 1 – Ocean City Penguin Swim/AGH at Princess Royale at 91st Street & Beach 12pm / register – https://aghpenguinswim.org/
- Rehoboth Beach Santa House –
-
- Fri, Nov 25 – 4 – 6:30pm
- Sat, Nov 26 – 1 – 3pm
- Sun, Nov 27 – 1 – 3pm
- Sat, Dec 3 – 1 – 3pm
- Sun, Dec 4 – 1 – 3pm
- Sat, Dec 10 – 1 – 3pm
- Sun, Dec 11 – 1 – 3pm
- Sat, Dec 17 – 1 – 3pm
- Sun, Dec 18 – 12 – 3pm (2-3pm Dogs may visit Santa)
- Lewes Santa House – Santa arrives on Saturday, Nov 26 at 12:30pm – Arriving on the Cape Water Taxi at 1812 Park. – Pictures with Santa will be available – and children can drop their letters in the mailbox next to the house anytime. He will be in residence:
-
- Sat, Nov 26 – 1 – 3pm
- Thur, Dec 1 – 5 – 7pm
- Sat, Dec 3 – for a time after the parade
- Thu, Dec 8 – 5 – 7pm
- Sat, Dec 10 – 1 – 3pm
- Thu, Dec 15 – 5 – 7pm
- Sat, Dec 17 – 1 – 3pm
- Sun, Dec 18 – 1 – 3pm
- Thu, Dec 22 – 5 – 7pm
- Milford Santa House – Santa will arrive at his Milford House on November 26 from 11-2pm. Santa will then be in residence from Nov 27 – Dec 23
- Fridays & Saturdays – 5-8pm
- Sundays – 11-2pm
