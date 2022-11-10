HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Through December 31 – PACK THE POD on the Circle in Georgetown – bring donations of canned or non-perishable foods thru the end of December to help feed Sussex County’s hungry.

November 17 through December 31, 2022 – Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights – Hours – Wednesday thru Sunday – 5:30-9:30pm/ Outdoor walking tour and Santa will be in residence nightly through December 23.

November 19 through December 31, 2022 – Winter WonderFEST – A 1-mile drive-thru light spectacular at Hudson Fields, Milton ( – A 1-mile drive-thru light spectacular at Hudson Fields, Milton ( https://wonderfestde.org

Friday, Nov 18 – Salisbury – Tree Lighting – Downtown Plaza – 5-8pm

Saturday, Nov 19 – Christmas Market at Millsboro Town Hall Center – 9a-2p

Sunday, Nov 20 – Christmas Market at Millsboro Town Hall Center – 9a-2p

Friday, Nov 25 – Berlin Tree Lighting & Ice Ice Berlin – 6pm

Friday, Nov 25 – Rehoboth Beach Tree Lighting and Caroling – 6:30pm

Saturday, Nov 26 – Milford City Hall Tree Lighting and Caroling – 5pm

Saturday, Nov 26 – Chincoteague Holiday Tree Lighting at Downtown Waterfront Park – 5pm

Saturday, Nov 26 – Dewey Beach Tree Lighting at Fifers – 5:30pm



Saturday, Nov 26 – Ellendale Tree Lighting and Caroling – 6pm

Saturday, Nov 26 – Ocean Pines A Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6:30pm

Monday, Nov 28 – Pocomoke Christmas Parade – 7pm

Thursday, Dec 1 – Lewes – Merchants’ Hospitality Night – 5-8pm

T hursday, Dec 1 – Georgetown Christmas Parade – 7pm

Thursday, Dec 1 – Berlin Christmas Parade – 7pm

Friday, Dec 2 – Winter Wonder Holiday Celebration – Lewes – event tickets http://www.cbhinc.org/ or call 302-645-9184

Friday, Dec 2 – Lewes Lights opens – 5:30pm ( https://leweslights.org

Friday, Dec 2 – Selbyville Lions Club Christmas Parade – 7pm

Friday, Dec 2 – Laurel Christmas Parade – 7pm

Friday, Dec 2 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 7pm – http://esbt.org/tickets

Saturday, Dec 3 – Lewes Holiday Village & Market at Historical Society Campus – 10-4pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – Ocean City – Annual Christmas Parade – 11am

Saturday, Dec 3 – Princess Anne Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec 3 – Chincoteague Homes for the Holidays Tour – 11 to 4pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – Millville Yuletide Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting at Evans Park – 1-5:30pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – Chincoteague Christmas Parade – 6pm (rain-Fri, 12/9)

Saturday, Dec 3 – Crisfield Christmas Boat Parade – Somers Cove Marina 6-11pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 7pm – http://esbt.org/tickets

Saturday, Dec 3 – Delmar Christmas Parade – 2pm (rain 12/17 2p)

Saturday, Dec 3 – Lewes – Christmas House Tour – 10am-4pm – Tickets available – https://www.historiclewes.org/

Saturday, Dec 3 – Millsboro Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting – 5pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – **Lewes Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting – 5pm (rain date 12/13)(new line up areas)

Saturday, Dec 3 – Bethany Beach – Santa Party – 1-3pm & Trolley & Tractor rides till 4pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – Bethany Beach – Tree Lighting & Caroling – 5pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – Dewey Beach Tree Lighting at the Baywalk – 6:30pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – Chincoteague Christmas Parade – 6pm

Saturday, Dec 3 – Seaford Christmas Parade – 7pm (rain 12/4)

Sunday, Dec 4 – Eastern Shore Ballet theatre “The Nutcracker” WiHi Auditorium – 7pm – http://esbt.org/tickets

Sunday, Dec 4 – 75th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade – 1pm (Main Street – Poplar Hill Ave to Mill Street)

Monday, Dec 5 – Snow Hill Christmas Parade – 7pm

Monday, Dec 5 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm

Monday, Dec 5 – Rehoboth Beach Christmas Parade – 6pm

Monday, Dec 5 – 39th Caroling on the Circle – Georgetown – 6:30pm – bring a donation of canned or non-perishable food – free cookies & hot chocolate at the Georgetown Fire Company after the Caroling

Wednesday, Dec 7 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm

Wednesday, Dec 7 – **Milton Christmas Parade – 6pm

Friday, Dec 9 – 1st Annual Greenwood Christmas Parade – 7pm

Saturday, Dec 10 – Milton Holly Festival – 9-3pm

Saturday, Dec 10 – Breakfast with Santa – 9 – 11am at Dewey Beach Lions Clubhouse, 115 McKinley Street, Rehoboth Beach

Saturday, Dec 10 – Milton Holiday House Tour – 2:30-6:30pm

Saturday, Dec 10 – Bridgeville Christmas Parade – 6pm (rain 12/11-5pm)

Saturday, Dec 10 – Sussex Dance Academy’s “The Nutcracker” at Cape Henlopen HS – 2pm & 6pm – tickets on sale 11/10 online only

Sunday, Dec 11 – Sussex Dance Academy’s “The Nutcracker” at Cape Henlopen HS – 2pm – tickets on sale 11/10 online only

Monday, Dec 12 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm

Tuesday, Dec 13 – Dagsboro Christmas Parade – 7pm (rain 12/14)

Wednesday, Dec 14 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm

Friday, Dec 16 – Live Nativity at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, Ocean View – every half hour – 6-8pm

Saturday, Dec 17 – Wicomico East Side Chamber of Commerce – Christmas Parade in Willards – 6pm (rain 12/18)

Tuesday, Dec 20 – Santa in Katie Helm Park in Dagsboro – 5-7pm