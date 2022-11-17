Holiday Safety Campaign on Delaware Roads Begins Tomorrow, November 18th
We are entering a time of the year that consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous for those who travel on roadways. Starting tomorrow, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety will begin its annual holiday safety campaign to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths. What you can expect includes a more highly visible law enforcement presence on the roads as well as an expanded communications strategy to reach people who are most at risk.