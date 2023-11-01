Holiday Toy Drive to Get Underway Friday, November 3rd

With the holiday season just around the corner, the Delaware Natural Resources Police will begin collecting toys on Friday, Nov. 3rd. These toys will be distributed as gifts to children in local communities through the local branch of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys appropriate for children of all ages and distributes them as holiday presents to underprivileged kids in communities across the country. Toys will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 10th in Kent and Sussex counties and through Wednesday, Dec. 8th in New Castle County.

Additional Information and List of Drop-off Locations

Toys can be taken to the following drop-off locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes:

All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington and the First State National Historical Park in New Castle County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delaware Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys also can be donated, contact officers listed below from the three Delaware Natural Resources Police units:

Sgt. Andy Manning, Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit, andrew.manning@delaware.gov, 302-739-9401

Capt. Josh Hudson, Fish and Wildlife Delaware Natural Resources Police, joshua.hudson@delaware.gov, 302-739-9913

Sgt. David Redgraves, Delaware Natural Resources Police Park Rangers, david.redgraves@delaware.gov, 302-272-3534