Holiday Weekend Checkpoints Result In 6 DUI Arrests

Holiday weekend DUI checkpoints resulted in the arrests of six drivers for driving under the influence.

According to the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 60 officers from 15 local law enforcement agencies and Delaware State Police took part in four-hour checkpoints – one in each county – Friday night into early Saturday. Nearly 2,600 vehicles went through checkpoints. 11 drug arrests also resulted, and two people who were discovered to be wanted were apprehended.

“The Office of Highway Safety would like to thank the Delaware State Police and local law enforcement agencies for their efforts to conduct the checkpoints and remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” OHS Director Kimberly Chesser said.

OHS will also operate DUI checkpoints during Labor Day weekend, to supplement additional patrols during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement Campaign between August 20th and September 6th.