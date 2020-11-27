Home Health Worker Charged With Theft From Disabled Elderly Person

Felton Police have arrested a home health care worker for stealing from a disabled elderly person.



Police say their investigation indicates that 55-year-old Linda O’Neal of Dover took the victim’s credit / debit card from her home and made numerous withdrawals and purchases without the victim’s permission. O’Neal was taken into custody at her workplace, arraigned and released on her own recognizance.



Felton Police say the October incident cost the victim more than $444.

Fenton Police outlined these charges against Linda O’Neal:

She was transported to Felton PD and processed on her charges of Unlawful Use of a Payment Card (x5) and Theft Under $1500.00 where the victim is 62 years of age or older (x5) all Class G Felonies. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance pending a later court date.