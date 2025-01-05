Home Under Construction Catches Fire in Salisbury Saturday

January 5, 2025/Mari Lou

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Firefighters in Salisbury were called for structure fire on North Division Street at Isabella Street in Salisbury Saturday night just after 8:30. Crews arriving at the scene found fire showing from the 1st floor of a 3 story wood frame home that was under renovation – and not occupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters from several area fire companies assisted. 

State fire investigators say the fire began in the kitchen on the first floor – the cause remains under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $160,000.

