Home Under Renovation Catches Fire in Wicomico County

The cause of a fire at a two story, wood framed, residential structure on River Street in Quantico in Wicomico County–is under investigation. Late last night, the owner of the property who lives nearby discovered the fire. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, prior to the fire, which started on the inside, home renovations were taking place to include refinishing the hardwood floors using Linseed Oil. The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated to be at $350,000.