Home, Vehicle Struck By Gunfire In Lincoln

Delaware State Police are investigating gunfire that damaged a home in Lincoln and a vehicle that was parked outside.

A woman reported hearing the shots Monday night at about 10:00 p.m. as she was inside her home in the 10,000-block of Dupont Boulevard. She discovered the bullet holes Tuesday morning and contacted police.

Four people were in the home at the time of the shots. No one was struck or injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop Four at 302-752-3791 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.