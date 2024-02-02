Homecoming Ceremony Sunday for DE Army National Guard’s 160th Engineer Company

Deployment Ceremony on 1/23/23 for 160th Engineer Company

Sunday morning the 150 Delaware Army National Guardsmen of the 160th Engineer Company will be welcomed home at the Delaware Army Aviation Facility in New Castle at 10am. These citizen soldiers returned home from a 10-month deployment to Southwest Asia in support of U.S. Central Command and during their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield they executed over 40 construction projects in four countries – worth $4.6-million and providing over 90,000 troop labor hours.