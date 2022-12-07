Homeless Man Wanted for Making Unauthorized Purchases on Debit Card

Delaware State Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing and using someone’s debit card numerous times to make unauthorized purchases repeatedly over a two-month period. They are looking for Jorge Vasquez. He is 54-years old and is described as Hispanic, about 5’06” tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Vasquez is homeless, and police believe he is frequently around the Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown areas. Vasquez is wanted on several felony charges.

Troopers are asking anyone who has information regarding Vasquez’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant A. Morris of the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit at 302-752-3806, or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.