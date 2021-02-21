Homeless Woman Hurt In Fire At Makeshift Shelter

A 46-year-old woman who is homeless has been injured in a fire at her makeshift shelter in West Ocean City.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, the woman was filling her kerosene heater Saturday morning at the location off Elm Street. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment of burn injuries to her hands.

Members of the Ocean City Fire Department responded to put out the fire and to assist the injured woman. She lived in what’s described as a small, temporary structure.