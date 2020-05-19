Homer Gudelsky Park in West OC Reopens

Effective May 19, 2020, Worcester County Recreation & Parks (WCRP) is reopening Homer Gudelsky Park to the public. Visitors are reminded to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and gathering limits in compliance with Phase One of Governor Larry Hogan’s Maryland Roadmap to Recovery plan. Public Landing beach will remain closed until the current park renovation project at that location is complete.

Homer Gudelsky Park, a locals’ favorite, is located at the end of MD Rt. 707 in West Ocean City directly across from the Ocean City Inlet of the Sinepuxent Bay and offers sweeping views of Ocean City, Assateague Island, and the bay. The park closed on April 9 as part of a countywide effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Worcester County parks and trails, with the exception of Public Landing, are all open for passive recreation, such as walking and jogging. WCRP playgrounds and basketball courts, which are high-touch areas where the coronavirus could potentially spread very easily, will remain closed at this time.

For more information or to speak with WCRP staff, please call 410-632-2144, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or email recandparks@co.worcester.md.us

For current Worcester County Government notices, visit http://www.co.worcester.md.us/covid-19-info.