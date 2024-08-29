Homes, Vehicle in Dover Damaged in Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in homes and a vehicle being damaged by gunfire. The investigation began yesterday evening after 7:30 when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in Barrister Place. Police say they located two homes and a vehicle that had been damaged in the shooting. Both homes were occupied at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported. According to police, the ones responsible for the shooting are described as two black males wearing black clothing and masks, but they fled prior to police arrival. There are no additional leads at this time. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. Callers may remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers: www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.