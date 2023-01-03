Hon. Bonnie David Joins DE Court of Chancery as Master in Chancery

Image courtesy DE Court of Chancery

The Honorable Bonnie David has joined the Court of Chancery as Master in Chancery. Her chambers will be located at the Court of Chancery Courthouse in Georgetown. Prior to joining the bench, Master David was a litigator in private practice, where she litigated before the Court of Chancery with a focus on deal litigation, corporate statutory proceedings and contract disputes, and advised on corporate governance and transactions.

Master David replaces Master Patricia Griffin, who retired from full-time service in December, and who will continue to serve the court in a part-time capacity. With the addition of Master David, all of the Court of Chancery’s judicial positions are filled.