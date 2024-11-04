Honorable Christian Wright Joins DE Court of Chancery as Magistrate in Chancery

The Honorable Christian Wright has joined the Delaware Court of Chancery as Magistrate in Chancery. Court officials say he plans to handle cases throughout the State of Delaware – his chambers will be located in Wilmington. This is one of two newly funded Magistrate in Chancery positions which were designed to aid the court in its ever-increasing workload.

Additional information from DE Courts:

Magistrate Wright is a Delaware resident and graduate of Caesar Rodney High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware and his law degree from Duke University. After law school, Magistrate Wright clerked for the Honorable William T. Quillen of the Superior Court.

Magistrate Wright has a long history of public service, having worked almost 10 years with the Delaware Department of Justice. Magistrate Wright held many positions with the Department. Immediately prior to joining the bench, he served as the Director of Impact Litigation. Before that, he was the Director of Consumer Protection.

Between clerking and working for the Department of Justice, Magistrate Wright spent 17 years as a corporate litigator. As a partner in the Corporate Litigation Section of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, Magistrate Wright handled a variety of corporate governance and complex commercial issues, including in the Court of Chancery.

“We were fortunate to receive applications from several highly qualified individuals willing to serve the court and citizens of the State of Delaware,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick. “Magistrate Wright’s extensive experience in corporate matters and history of service to our State made him an optimal candidate for the position. It is my pleasure and honor to welcome him to the bench and I look forward to working with him.”

Magistrate Wright has been active in the Delaware legal community, serving as the Attorney General’s designee to the Delaware’s Artificial Intelligence Commission, the Delaware Cyber Security Advisory Council, and the Delaware Supreme Court’s Commission on Law & Technology. Magistrate Wright is a Delaware Superior Court certified mediator, a past Chair of the Board of Bar Examiners of the Delaware Supreme Court, and previously participated in the work of the Court of Chancery Rules Committee.

Magistrate Wright occupies one of two newly funded Magistrate in Chancery positions designed to aid the court in its ever-increasing workload. “The sustained expansion of Delaware’s Corporate Franchise indicates continued faith in Delaware and the Court of Chancery, which in recent years has experienced extreme growth in volume and complexity of cases,” said Chancellor McCormick. “The court must be adequately resourced to handle this expansion. We thank the Chief Justice, the General Assembly, and the Governor for their continued support of the court, its judicial officers, staff, and the persons we serve.”