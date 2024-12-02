Honorable Danielle Gibbs Joins DE Court of Chancery as Magistrate in Chancery

The Honorable Danielle Gibbs has joined the Delaware Court of Chancery as Magistrate in Chancery. Magistrate Gibbs will handle cases throughout the state, however her chambers will be located in the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington. Magistrate Gibbs occupies one of two newly funded Magistrate in Chancery positions that were designed to help the court in its ever-increasing workload. Magistrate Christian Douglas Wright – who joined the Court last month – occupies the other new Magistrate in Chancery position.

Additional information from the Office of the Courts:

Magistrate Gibbs received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and her law degree from the University of Baltimore, where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the University of Baltimore Law Review. Prior to joining the court, Magistrate

Gibbs served as Chief Legal Counsel to Governor John Carney for the past eight years. Prior to that, Magistrate Gibbs worked at the Delaware Department of Justice, where she served as Chief Deputy Attorney General to former Attorney General Matt Denn.

Before working at the Department of Justice, Magistrate Gibbs was a corporate litigator and member of the Corporate and Commercial Litigation Section of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP for 16 years. After law school, Magistrate Gibbs clerked for the Honorable Howard S. Chasanow of the then-Maryland Court of Appeals (now the Supreme Court of Maryland) and for then-Vice Chancellor Myron T. Steele.

Magistrate Gibbs has served the Delaware courts and the Delaware bar as a member of the rules committees of the Supreme Court and Court of Chancery, as a member of the Executive and Nominating Committees of the Delaware State Bar Association

and as a member and Editor-in-Chief of the Delaware Law Review.

“The court is extremely fortunate to welcome yet another stellar attorney to the Magistrate position,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick. “Magistrate Gibbs brings a wealth of experience with her, having held some of the highest legal positions in the State and litigated in the Court of Chancery for 16 years. She will be an immediate asset to the court, and it is my pleasure and honor to welcome her to the bench.”

Magistrate Gibbs occupies one of two newly funded Magistrate in Chancery positions designed to aid the court in its ever-increasing workload. “The sustained expansion of Delaware’s Corporate Franchise indicates continued faith in Delaware and the

Court of Chancery, which has experienced extreme growth in the volume and complexity of cases,” said Chancellor McCormick. “The court must be adequately resourced to handle this expansion. We thank the Chief Justice, the General Assembly, and the Governor for their continued support of the Court, its judicial officers, staff, and the persons we serve.”