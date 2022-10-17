Honors for the Rehoboth Beach Patrol

Image courtesy US Senator Tom Carper

US Senator Tom Carper was in Rehoboth Beach Monday to honor the Beach Patrol’s 100 years of service to Delaware. He presented Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles and the members of the Beach Patrol with a Congressional Record Statement. The Rehoboth Beach Patrol was started in 1921 by Benjamin Shaw and the Red Cross with just two guards. They now total 65 guards. Senator Carper was joined by former lifeguard Greg Wilson, Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles, Mayor Stan Mills, and Rehoboth Beach Patrol Alumni.