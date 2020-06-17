Hospital-Area Road Improvements Completed In Berlin

It’s now easier to get into and out of Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says a new turn lane and sidewalk improvements have been completed along Old Ocean City Boulevard between Healthway Drive and Route 113.

Highway officials say the improvements will improve flow especially during peak periods such as shift change.

Much of the construction took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’d like to thank staff and visitors to Atlantic General Hospital and the adjacent medical facilities for their patience and cooperation during construction,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “Working around a hospital entrance requires good cooperation and communication anytime, but it’s absolutely critical during a health crisis like the coronavirus. The hospital and our contractor have been great partners in completing these improvements with minimal public impacts.”

The contractor was David A. Bramble of Chetertown. Additional improvements included the realignment and restriping of MD 346, extending the left turn lane from southbound Route 113 to MD 346, and new stormwater management infrastructure.