Hospitalizations Continue to Climb in Delaware

Mari Lou
Numbers are from DPH Facebook page and the My Healthy Community website

Hospitalizations in Delaware remain high while the number of new positive cases of coronavirus continue to be high on average. On Sunday there were 1001 new positive cases – near twice the number from Saturday. Most of the cases are in New Castle County – 192 in Kent and 243 in Sussex on Sunday. Hospitalizations reached a new high on Sunday at 373 with 50 people in critical condition and 45 new hospital admissions. Sussex County continues to have the fewest patients hospitalized with the virus – at 73. Kent County is just a bit higher at 78, but New Castle County had 220. There were no deaths reported on Sunday. Over 3000 tested negative for the virus on Sunday – bring the total of Delawareans with negative test results to 420,956.