House Bill 114 to Establish Standards for Recovery Houses to Become Certified

Lawmakers in Delaware have unveiled legislation that would establish standards for recovery houses to become certified, which would carry additional privileges. The bill would enable individuals in recovery and loved ones assisting them to more easily find safe and reliable recovery housing placements. Sponsored by Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, House Bill 114 would codify standards for recovery houses to become “certified recovery houses” either through the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health or through a division-approved certifying entity. Under the bill, a non-certified recovery house, though allowed to continue to operate, would not be able to receive referrals from a Delaware entity or state court; obtain state or local funding; receive state referrals for individuals; or advertise as a certified house.