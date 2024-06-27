House Bill 417 Related to Statute of Limitations in Child Sex Abuse Cases Passes DE House

Legislation pertaining to statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases has passed the Delaware House. If signed into law, survivors of child sexual abuse that occurred in Delaware who have been barred from filing suit against their abusers by virtue of the expiration of the former civil statute of limitations, shall be permitted to file those claims in the Superior Court of this State at any time. This is intended to apply retroactively. This legislation’s primary sponsor is 40th District State Representative Tim Dukes. This bill–House Bill 417–was introduced on May 22nd, passed the Delaware House yesterday, June 26th, and is now laid on table in the Senate–awaiting further action.