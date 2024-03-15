House Bill Would Increase Penalties for Drivers Who Fail to Yield Right-of-Way for Emergency Vehicles with Lights & Sirens Activated

Legislation sponsored by 4th District State Representative Jeff Hilovsky focuses on protecting police, paramedics and firefighters and facilitating prompt emergency response. House Bill 329 would increase the penalties for motorists who fail to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens operating.

The fine for a first offense would more than triple the current $150 fine to $500.

This bill is awaiting consideration in the House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee.

Additional information on HB 329:

“It seems that ever since the pandemic, more motorists have harbored increased contempt for obeying our traffic laws,” Rep. Hilovsky said. “Not a week goes by where I do not hear constituents making this observation. This is even more problematic when first responders are on their way to an emergency.”

Motorists who fail to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens operating can already be cited under state law. House Bill 329 would significantly increase the penalties for the people committing this violation. Under the proposal, the fine for a first offense would more than triple, from $150 to $500. The civil penalty for a second violation would jump from $300 to $1,000. Those found guilty of breaking the law for a third time would receive a new penalty–a fine of $2,000 and a 90-day suspension of their driver’s license.

“Too many motorists are flouting the law, driving inattentively, and putting others at unacceptable risk,” Rep. Hilovsky said. “This bill makes an appropriate, dramatic statement that I think will get their attention.”