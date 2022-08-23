House Catches Fire, Partially Collapses in Worcester Co.

A home that stood for more than 90 years has been wrecked by a fire in Worcester County.

Members of the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and other departments responded to the fire on McGrath Road in Eden early Monday morning. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, which spread through the residence and caused a partial collapse.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666.