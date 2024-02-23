House Fire at Unoccupied House in Denton Under Investigation

The cause of a two-story wood-framed single-family home that occurred yesterday morning in Denton in Caroline County is under investigation. The blaze broke out about 10 a.m. at the house on 108 North Sixth Street. No one was in the home at the time of the fire, as an extensive renovation process of the house was ongoing. Multiple witnesses observed smoke and fire coming from inside the house and contacted the 911 Center. If anyone has information regarding this fire, contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. No injuries or deaths resulted from the fire.