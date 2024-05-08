House Fire in Caroline County; Cause Under Investigation

The cause of a house fire on Main Street in Hillsboro in Caroline County yesterday evening is under investigation. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire originated in the first-floor bedroom of the two-story, wood-framed, single-family house. One firefighter was injured during fire suppression detail was transported to a local medical center for evaluation. The people inside were home at the time of the fire and initially saw smoke and fire coming from the interior first floor bedroom. The occupants successfully escaped the home with their multiple pet dogs and contacted 911 to report the fire. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. The estimated monetary loss of the structure and contents is estimated at $100,000. It took about one hour to control the blaze, which included 60 firefighters.