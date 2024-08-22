House Fire in Delmar, Wicomico County Caused By Unattended Burning Candle

August 22, 2024/Joe Ciccanti

A house fire occurred on Footbridge Lane in Delmar, Wicomico County. The blaze broke out late yesterday afternoon on the second floor, stair landing of the two-story wood frame, single family home. The cause of the fire was accidental as a result of an unattended burning candle, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. No injuries were reported, but structural damage was estimated to be at $20,000 and loss of contents at $5,000. 

 

