House Fire in Easton, MD Ruled Accidental

A fire that occurred at a single family house on Glebe Road in Easton, Talbot County late yesterday afternoon was ruled accidental. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the owner of the property was cooking on a grill located adjacent to the exterior of the dwelling. During the course of utilizing the cooking grill, surrounding common combustibles ignited causing the fire to spread to the home. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. No deaths or injuries occurred as a result.