House Fire in Frederica; American Red Cross Assisting the Family

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate a house fire that occurred early this morning in Frederica. The fire was reported shortly after 1:00 AM on Johnnycake Landing Road. The Frederica Fire Company along with multiple mutual aid fire companies responded to the scene. When they arrived, they encountered heavy fire coming from the front and back of the home. All occupants of the residence were able to safely escape the fire. Unfortunately, some family pets did not survive. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the family. No injuries were reported. Investigators are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire that originated inside of the attached garage.