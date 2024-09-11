House Fire in Hebron, Maryland Caused by Juvenile Fire Play

A fire that occurred overnight on 512 North Main Street in Hebron, Maryland in Wicomico County was caused by juvenile fire play, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire started on the inside of the second-floor bedroom. No injuries resulted from the fire, but structural damage to the two-story, wood-framed, single-family home is estimated to be at $100,000 and loss of contents at an estimated $50,000. The American Red Cross and family members are assisting the family.