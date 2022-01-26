House Fire In Hurlock Claims Man’s Life

A house fire in Dorchester County has left a 73-year-old man dead.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire on Dolby Farm Road in Hurlock grew to two alarms early Tuesday morning. Harrison Evans, a resident of the home, was found deceased.

Hurlock Volunteer firefighters had the fire under control in about 90 minutes.

The fire apparently began in a bedroom of the one-story home, which sustained about $100-thousand damage.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation. The cause of Evans’ death is also pending a review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the cause of the fire is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-713-3780.

The home had working smoke alarms, which activated.