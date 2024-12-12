House Fire in Laurel; Occupant in Serious Condition

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a residential structure fire that was reported on December 11th shortly before 1:30 PM on West 2nd Street in Laurel. Heavy flames were coming from the first floor of the multi-story house. Firefighters rescued a female victim from the second floor. The occupant was transported to Nanticoke Hospital by ambulance in serious condition. Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshal’s responded to the scene and conducted an origin and cause investigation. The fire originated on the first floor of the house. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The home was equipped with smoke detectors. There were no other reported injuries. Damage is estimated at $150,000.