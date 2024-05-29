House Fire in Preston, Caroline County Caused by Failure of Unspecified Electronic Device

A house fire in Preston in Caroline County yesterday evening has been ruled accidental. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, failure of an electronic device caused the fire in the living room at the two-story, single-family home. Damage is estimated at $50,000 and loss of contents at about $25,000. The smoke alarm was present and activated. No deaths or injuries were reported. The incident was self-dispatched by the Fire Department after discovering the fire on route and while participating in the town parade.