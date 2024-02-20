House Fire in Preston Ruled Accidental

A fire that occurred at a two-story, wood-framed, single-family home in Preston has been ruled accidental. The blaze broke out at about 2 p.m. at the house on Newton Road. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the owner was using a propane torch to burn weeds adjacent to the dwelling which inadvertently caused the outside of the house to ignite. The amount of damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be at $350,000. The fire did not cause any deaths or injuries. 55 firefighters were at the scene, and it took about one hour to control the blaze.