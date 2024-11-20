House Fire in Quantico Caused by Electrical Device Failure

A house fire on Quantico Road in Quantico–Wicomico County yesterday afternoon was caused by an electrical device failure, according to the investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. The blaze started in a bedroom. The fire damage to the single-family home was minimized due to the efforts of Maryland Forestry, who took early suppression action in the area. Structural damage was estimated at $30,000 and loss of contents at $15,000. No injuries were reported.

