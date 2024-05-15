House Fire in Queen Anne’s County Under Investigation

The cause of a fire at a house on 112 Maryland Road, Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County is under investigation. The blaze broke out in the kitchen of the one-story, single-family home yesterday evening. The monetary loss of structure and contents is estimated at $200,000. No injuries or deaths were reported. The smoke alarm was present and activated. Anyone with information regarding this fire should contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.