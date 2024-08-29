House Fire in Salisbury Caused by Electrical Failure

A house fire occurred in Salisbury this morning on Hickory Mill Road. According to the latest information from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the blaze started in the void space between the basement and the first floor and was accidental–caused by an electrical failure of the bathroom-style exhaust fan. The occupant was home at the time of the fire. The working smoke detectors alerted the occupant of the fire, and he was able to call 911 for assistance. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage and an estimated $5,000 in loss of contents.