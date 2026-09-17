House Fire in Salisbury Under Investigation

A homeowner who escaped through a window from a fire is being assisted by the American Red Cross. The fire occurred Tuesday morning at a single-story, single-family home on Hammond Street in Salisbury. No one was killed or injured, but the blaze caused an estimated $40,000 in damage. The fire started in the kitchen but the cause remains under investigation. According to the City of Salisbury fire department, no smoke alarms or fire alarms were present. Fire officials remind everyone that working smoke alarms save lives and urge residents to test their alarms regularly and ensure every level of their home is protected.

