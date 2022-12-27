House Fire in Salisbury Under Investigation

A fire that occurred at a vacant home on Miami Avenue in Salisbury last night is under investigation. A neighbor discovered the one story, wood frame, single family house on fire. The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. No one was injured. 30 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in about 45 minutes. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still trying to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.