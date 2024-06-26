House Fire in Smyrna Leaves Occupants Displaced, One Firefighter Injured

Occupants of a house in the Hickory Hollow Development in Smyrna are being assisted by the American Red Cross of Delmarva, and one firefighter is being treated for injuries after a fire occurred yesterday evening. The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the unit block of Zelkova Road. The fire was placed under control shortly after 11:00 p.m. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire was accidental–caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started on an attached deck. Damage is estimated to be at around $500,000. The firefighter who was injured is reported to be in stable condition. He sustained minor burns during the suppression operations and was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent Hospital and transferred to Crozer Medical Center in PA.