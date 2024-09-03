House Fire in Westover, Somerset County Under Investigation

A house fire that occurred yesterday afternoon on Crisfield Highway in Westover, Somerset County is under investigation. One occupant had to be assisted from the burning home by a passer-by. Two dogs were able to escape the home unharmed. Two individuals were transported to Tidal Health in Salisbury for smoke inhalation, which in each case is non-life threatening. The fire at the two story, wood frame, single family home caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damage and $250,000 in loss of contents including antiques. The blaze broke out in the first-floor kitchen, but the cause is not known at this time.