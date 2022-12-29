House Fire in Wicomico County This Morning Ruled Accidental

An electrical failure caused a fire early this morning on Archie Davis Road in Willards, Wicomico County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage attached to the one story, wood framed, single family rancher style home. The person who was inside was checked for non fire related precautionary measures. It took 50 firefighters two hours to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $190,000 in structural damage.