House Fire in Willards Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials

A house fire that occurred last night on Truitt Street in Willards in Wicomico County last night was a ccidental—caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. The blaze broke out just after 10 p.m. on the outside covered porch of the two-story wood framed single-family home. No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $75,000 to the structure.