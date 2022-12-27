House Fire On Christmas Kills Five Pets, Displaces Two People
Family and friends are assisting two individuals after a fire damaged the house they were living in on Skylar Drive in Eden, Wicomico County. The blaze killed two dogs and three cats. An electrical receptacle failure caused the blaze at the wood framed, single wide mobile home early in the evening on Christmas, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The fire, which started in the living room, caused an estimated $40,000 in structural damage.